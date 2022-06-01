Dr. Richard Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jones, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Jones, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Jones/Jones Medical Associates18660 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-2112
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Visit Richard Jones and was very happy with his treatment
About Dr. Richard Jones, DO
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750388195
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.