Dr. Richard Kader, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Linwood, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Shore Medical Center and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Kader works at Virtua Primary Care - Linwood in Linwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.