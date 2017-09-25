Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Pulmonary Consultants Pllc1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Pulmonary Consultants11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 300, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
I have been a patient of Dr. Kahlstrom's for over ten years. He is an exceptional physician in all respects. His treatment plans have been very effective, he listens well, and is 100% supportive of my needs.
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093708992
- University British Columbia Faculty Med
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
- St. Joseph Medical Center
