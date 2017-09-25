Overview

Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kahlstrom works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.