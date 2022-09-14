Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD
Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Solvang, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Kahmann works at
Dr. Kahmann's Office Locations
Santa Barbara Orthopedics Assoc2040 Viborg Rd Ste 230, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 686-9787
Santa Barbara Orthopedic Associates2324 Bath St Fl 2, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CoreSource
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, Great Doctor for Back issues and keep me pain free for many years. I unfortunately had to change my insurance carrier and was unable to continue seeing him. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1700802105
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Scoliosis Center
- UCSD Hosp
- University Calif
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahmann accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahmann works at
Dr. Kahmann has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.