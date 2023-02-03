Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD
Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser's Office Locations
-
1
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 331-6634
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
Dr. Kaiser was great …. Patient, caring and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1124076930
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Scheie Eye Institute
- Presbyterian Medical Center Of Philadelphia
- Beth Israel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaiser speaks French and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.