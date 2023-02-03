Dr. Richard Kalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kalski, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kalski, MD
Dr. Richard Kalski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Kalski's Office Locations
Richard S. Kalski MD PA7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 114, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 665-2023
Moshe Yalon, MD2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste N, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 457-7445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I needed cataract surgery but I had had RK 25 years ago. No one would see me. Several friends recommended bascon and several recommended dr Kalski. I called bascom and was told I could get a consult in 7 months after being on hold for 2 hours. I called dr Kalski and a person answered the phone. I got an appointment for the next week. He specializes in hard cases. My surgery went well. He called me personally before and after to check on me. Just an outstanding practice. I highly recommend
About Dr. Richard Kalski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sydney Refractive Surg Ctr
- Case Western Res University
- Univeristy Hawaii Affil Hosps
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalski has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalski speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.