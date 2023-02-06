Overview of Dr. Richard Kang, MD

Dr. Richard Kang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Kang works at KAISER PERMANENTE in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.