Dr. Kanoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kanoff, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Kanoff, DO
Dr. Richard Kanoff, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Kanoff works at
Dr. Kanoff's Office Locations
Goldman Herbert I MD Office1300 Union Tpke Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kanoff, was professional at all times. My Mommy, and brother, and sisters had been in a bad car accident. She had developed a blood clot on her brain. He explained to us, the procedure that my Mommy had to have, and the results. The brain surgery was a success! And Mommy exceeded Dr. Kanoff wildest dreams. She was walk, and talk, and drive a car again. I would highly recommend Dr. Kanoff, to anyone that needed this type of surgery! Thank you Dr. Kanoff, may God continue to Bless you!
About Dr. Richard Kanoff, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336120922
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kanoff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanoff works at
Dr. Kanoff speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.