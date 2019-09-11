See All Neurosurgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Richard Kanoff, DO

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kanoff, DO

Dr. Richard Kanoff, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Kanoff works at GOLDMAN HERBERT I MD OFFICE in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kanoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goldman Herbert I MD Office
    1300 Union Tpke Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 616-6600
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 11, 2019
    Dr. Kanoff, was professional at all times. My Mommy, and brother, and sisters had been in a bad car accident. She had developed a blood clot on her brain. He explained to us, the procedure that my Mommy had to have, and the results. The brain surgery was a success! And Mommy exceeded Dr. Kanoff wildest dreams. She was walk, and talk, and drive a car again. I would highly recommend Dr. Kanoff, to anyone that needed this type of surgery! Thank you Dr. Kanoff, may God continue to Bless you!
    Geraldine Mayfield — Sep 11, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Kanoff, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1336120922
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
