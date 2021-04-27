Overview of Dr. Richard Kaplon, MD

Dr. Richard Kaplon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Kaplon works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.