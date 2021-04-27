Dr. Richard Kaplon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kaplon, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kaplon, MD
Dr. Richard Kaplon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Kaplon's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 270, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 733-6850Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I am coming up on my 14th anniversary of my bi-pass surgery and feel better than I did in 2007. I am forever thank full for Dr Kaplon's talent and abilities and concern.
About Dr. Richard Kaplon, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891747390
Education & Certifications
- Cardiopulmonary Transplantation Columbia Presbyterian Medial Center
- Cardiothoracic Surgery Cleveland Clinic; General Surgery Nyu Med Center
- General Surgery New York University Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplon has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.