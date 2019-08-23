Dr. Richard Kasdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kasdan, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kasdan, MD
Dr. Richard Kasdan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kasdan's Office Locations
- 1 665 Rodi Rd Ste 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 466-3111
-
2
Associates In Nrlgy Of Pttsbrgh575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 104, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 361-4576
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasdan?
Professional - Knowledgeable - Compassionate - Caring - Patient
About Dr. Richard Kasdan, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1598761025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasdan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasdan has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasdan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.