Overview

Dr. Richard Kass, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kass works at Newtown Cardiology Associates in Yardley, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ, Langhorne, PA and Bristol, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.