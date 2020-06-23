Dr. Richard Kass, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kass, DO
Dr. Richard Kass, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Capital Health PC - Yardley1690 Big Oak Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 750-6657
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1919
Langhorne Office1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 308, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6657
Lower Bucks Hospital501 Bath Rd, Bristol, PA 19007 Directions (215) 758-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
My Father has been a patient of Dr. Kass's for over 30 years. We wouldn't trust anyone else with his heart and life.
About Dr. Richard Kass, DO
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
