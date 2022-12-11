Overview of Dr. Richard Katz, MD

Dr. Richard Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Katz Orthopaedic Institute in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.