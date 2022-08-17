Dr. Richard Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
Brett A Gidney MD A Medical Corporation5555 Reservoir Dr Ste 112, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz is responsive to all my complaints and treats & explains in detail. He is professional & friendly.
About Dr. Richard Katz, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
