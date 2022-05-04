See All Allergists & Immunologists in Branford, CT
Dr. Richard Kaufman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.4 (21)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kaufman, MD

Dr. Richard Kaufman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Kaufman works at Quinnipiac Medical Branford in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Overweight and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quinnipiac Medical of Branford LLC
    960 MAIN ST, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 488-6358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Overweight
Dyslipidemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Overweight
Dyslipidemia

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 04, 2022
Dr Kaufman walks on water. He is thorough, gentle, kind, funny, and an amazing diagnostician who thinks outside the box. I'm grateful to him for years of care, not to mention book recommendations.... His practice now is concierge medicine, and while that is not inexpensive, it allows him to take the kind of time with patients that results in a relaxed and thorough visit. If you message him with a concern, he most likely will call you back very quickly and discuss the issue. I consider myself very fortunate to be in his care. Kudos to his staff, too.
    About Dr. Richard Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215991575
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman works at Quinnipiac Medical Branford in Branford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

    Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Overweight and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

