Dr. Richard Kayne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Kayne, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Cheshire Endocrinology & Internal Medicine PC577 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 272-1619
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr, Kayne treated me for a thyroid adenoma many years ago. Now he is treating me for Graves disease. He is an expert on this disease, and takes the time to explain the treatment. I have the highest regard for him and would recommend him to anyone.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1982709630
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kayne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kayne has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayne.
