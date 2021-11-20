Dr. Richard Kearns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kearns, MD
Dr. Richard Kearns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.
Fondren Orthopedic Group7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 359-5115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had visited him years ago, he performed 3 surgeries on me & did an excellent job! He also had improved my quality of life since that time also. No orthopedic would do what he did when I was in my 30's. I live pain free still as today, because of his understanding & the importance it meant to me. I still tell other people I meet to go to him!
About Dr. Richard Kearns, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kearns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kearns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kearns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kearns has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kearns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kearns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kearns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.