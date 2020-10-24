See All Cardiologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Richard Keating, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (16)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Keating, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.

Dr. Keating works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Brewster, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Kisco Medical Group PC
    90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-1050
    Brewster Office
    185 Route 312 Ste 201, Brewster, NY 10509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 278-7000
    225 Veterans Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 302-8059
    Northern Westchester Hospital
    400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 666-1003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • Northern Westchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Oct 24, 2020
    Thomas Huston — Oct 24, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Keating, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730258658
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keating has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keating on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keating. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keating.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keating, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keating appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

