Dr. Richard Kelley, MD
Dr. Richard Kelley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Syracuse Voice Center5100 W Taft Rd Ste 3E, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2350
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Kelley saved my life and allowed me to continue working my wonderful job as a teacher. I can't imagine what my life would be without him. He is kind, professional and brilliant.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
