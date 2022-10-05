Overview of Dr. Richard Kelly, MD

Dr. Richard Kelly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at IMS Primary Care in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.