Overview

Dr. Richard Kennedy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kennedy works at Santa Monica UCLA Parkside in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.