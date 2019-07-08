See All Gastroenterologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Richard Kenney, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (42)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Kenney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Kenney works at SOUTHWEST GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Satellite Office
    1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 941-3020
  2. 2
    Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Main Office
    80 Landings Dr, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 941-3020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 08, 2019
    Like to thank Dr. Kenney again. I got a piece of steak stuck in my throat on the 4th of July. He got it out and stretched my throat. I can swallow again!!!
    Bob — Jul 08, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Kenney, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861448672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois
    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
    Medical Education

