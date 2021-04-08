Dr. Richard Kerbel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kerbel, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kerbel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kerbel works at
Locations
Richard J Kerbel MD548 Mount Auburn St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 923-1040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kerbel has treated our three sons for 17 years. He is reliable, knowledgable, and he knows his stuff. An excellent pediatrician!
About Dr. Richard Kerbel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1356390215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kerbel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerbel.
