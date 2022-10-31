See All Neurosurgeons in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center, Hardeman County Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Kern Jr works at Neurological Surgery Specialists Of North Texas in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kern Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nssnt
    3808 Kemp Blvd Ste A, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 234-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Graham Regional Medical Center
  • Hardeman County Memorial Hospital
  • Kell West Regional Hospital
  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 31, 2022
    He is the Best ever. I have had neck and back surgery and honestly I think Dr Kern is very good Neurosurgeon. He has Great bedside manner and explains everything so well. I could not be more pleased with him. We are lucky to have him in Wichita Falls. I appreciate Randy, too. He is amazing. I highly recommend Dr Kern and his staff.
    Carol Davis — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD
    About Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396819371
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kern Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kern Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kern Jr works at Neurological Surgery Specialists Of North Texas in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kern Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Kern Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kern Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

