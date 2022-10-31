Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center, Hardeman County Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Kern Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kern Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Nssnt3808 Kemp Blvd Ste A, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 234-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- Hardeman County Memorial Hospital
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kern Jr?
He is the Best ever. I have had neck and back surgery and honestly I think Dr Kern is very good Neurosurgeon. He has Great bedside manner and explains everything so well. I could not be more pleased with him. We are lucky to have him in Wichita Falls. I appreciate Randy, too. He is amazing. I highly recommend Dr Kern and his staff.
About Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1396819371
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kern Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kern Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kern Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern Jr works at
Dr. Kern Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kern Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.