Overview of Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Kern Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center, Hardeman County Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Kern Jr works at Neurological Surgery Specialists Of North Texas in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.