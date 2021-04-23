Overview of Dr. Richard Kershen, MD

Dr. Richard Kershen, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Kershen works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.