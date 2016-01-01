Overview

Dr. Richard Khalil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Khalil works at Broadway Medical Services in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.