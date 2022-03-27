Dr. Richard Kiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Kiel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kiel works at
Locations
University Cardiovascular Center2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 240, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 320-0545
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiel took care of our 92-year-old mother when she developed CHF. He was kind and compassionate with us and when the time came, he set us up with Optimal Hospice and provided support until my mother passed away. In every encounter, he was kind and caring. We are so appreciative for all he did for my mother and the family.
About Dr. Richard Kiel, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073846747
Education & Certifications
- UCSF FRESNO
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Fresno State University - Psychology
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kiel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiel works at
Dr. Kiel has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiel.
