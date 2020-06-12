Overview of Dr. Richard Kim, MD

Dr. Richard Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.