Dr. Richard Kim, MD

Urology
4.2 (22)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kim, MD

Dr. Richard Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group-urology Greater
    1631 North Loop W Ste 500, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 244-6999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Richard Kim, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356434765
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

