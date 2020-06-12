Dr. Richard Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kim, MD
Dr. Richard Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group-urology Greater1631 North Loop W Ste 500, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 244-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is a great urologist! He takes time answering all your questions and is very informative.
About Dr. Richard Kim, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Urology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.