Dr. Richard Kimmel, DO
Dr. Richard Kimmel, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
The Kimmel Institute1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 215, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 477-0210
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Quero agradecer a todos do office em especial a clara que sempre foi tão educada paciente e carinhosa , ao Dr Richard Kimmel pela seu excelente trabalho , em 3 anos que não uso shorts e vestido que mostra as pernas porque depois da minha segunda gravidez apareceu muitas veias e varizes minhas pernas estavam muitos feias eu morria de vergonha de mostrar não ia a praia nem piscina , já deixei de fazer várias coisas por causa das pernas feias , fui em vários médicos antes mais somente no dr Kimmel senti confiança eu sou grata a Deus por colocar ele em meu caminho porque eu orei para Deus mandar um médico excelente e ele fez ! obrigada Dr Kimmel agora posso voltar a fazer as coisas simples da vida como ir à praia piscina usar short , eu estou muito feliz e recomendo ele 100% thank you again ! Obrigada ????????
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Deborah Heart and Lung Center
- Botsford General Hospital
- Humana Hospital Of South Broward
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Emory University
Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmel has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kimmel speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.