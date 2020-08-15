See All Vascular Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Richard Kimmel, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.1 (12)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Kimmel, DO

Dr. Richard Kimmel, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kimmel works at Richard D Kimmel DO in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kimmel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Kimmel Institute
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 215, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 477-0210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Richard Kimmel, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740335017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Deborah Heart and Lung Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Botsford General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Humana Hospital Of South Broward
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kimmel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimmel works at Richard D Kimmel DO in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kimmel’s profile.

    Dr. Kimmel has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

