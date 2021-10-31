Dr. Richard Kinard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kinard, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kinard, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Orthopaedic Institute1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 620-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was AMAZING with my Mom’s (Wynona Trevarthan) severe pain in her neck…..his injections were life changing and for that we will ALWAYS be grateful to his expertise! God Bless him!! Susie Blankenship
About Dr. Richard Kinard, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- David Grant Usaf Medical Center
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Florida
- Diagnostic Radiology
