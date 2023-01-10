Dr. Richard King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard King, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard King, MD
Dr. Richard King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. King's Office Locations
WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology527 Medical Park Dr Ste 108, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 848-2150
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Delivered all 4 of my baby's he was always great and very friendly
About Dr. Richard King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Med Center
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- American University of the Caribbean
- BYU
Dr. King works at
