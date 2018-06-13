Overview of Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD

Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kirkland works at Anesthesia Services/Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.