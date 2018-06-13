Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD
Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Dr. Kirkland's Office Locations
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
- 2 513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 501, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't know what to expect when I was sent to Dr. Kirkland! I'm so happy with my experience, the office staff is friendly and nice. Dr. Kirkland's nurse, I can't remember her name but she allowed me to squeeze her arm very tightly and she just smiled. I recommend Dr. Kirkland 100%. This is my experience and I stand behind it.
About Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003882721
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Washington and Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkland accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.
