Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD

Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Kirkland works at Anesthesia Services/Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirkland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD
    2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-1000
  2. 2
    513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 501, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-8010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia

Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Bone Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colon Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD?
    About Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003882721
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington and Lee University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kirkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkland works at Anesthesia Services/Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Kirkland’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

