Dr. Kishner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kishner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Kishner, MD
Dr. Richard Kishner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kishner's Office Locations
- 1 2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 928-0611
-
2
Holy Cross Emergency Physicians PA4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 414-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kushner for a number of years. I am VERY satisfied with his treatment of me, have recommended him to ftiends, who have had similar good experiences.
About Dr. Richard Kishner, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1265406029
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
