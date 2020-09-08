Dr. Richard Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Klein, MD
Dr. Richard Klein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7090
Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery77 W Underwood St Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7090
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Klein without reservation. Plain and simple--when I met Dr. Klein, my only hope was to live long enough to see our daughter graduate from college and 8 years later I am still enjoying life with my family. This would not have been possible without Dr. Klein and his amazing team of professionals. Dr. Klein is brilliant, well-educated and totally dedicated to his patients and his work. He is someone I trust and respect. Fighting cancer is a fight like no other. Selecting a doctor and ally is a very personal decision, but for me and so many others, Dr. Klein is a true to life "super hero".
About Dr. Richard Klein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740292069
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
