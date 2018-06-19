Dr. Richard Klotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Klotz, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Klotz, MD
Dr. Richard Klotz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Huntington Beach Hospital.
Dr. Klotz's Office Locations
Huntington Beach Office18800 Main St Ste 101, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 847-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Huntington Beach Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klotz is awesome - he has been my eye doctor for many years, and he is funny, smart, caring, and knows exactly what to do. Ignore anyone who says otherwise. This is a "no brainer" 5 stars.
About Dr. Richard Klotz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750457719
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital Cornell
- USPHS Hosp
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Grinnell College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Klotz speaks Spanish.
