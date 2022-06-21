See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Richard Knudson, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Knudson, MD

Dr. Richard Knudson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Med Center

Dr. Knudson works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knudson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma
    315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Acidosis
Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dr. Knudson's Office & Staff

About Dr. Richard Knudson, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1336105816
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Tripler Army Med Center
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Knudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Knudson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Knudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knudson works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Knudson’s profile.

Dr. Knudson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knudson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.