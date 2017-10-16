Dr. Richard Ko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ko, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Ko, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They are accepting new patients
- 1 1679 OLD HENDERSON RD, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 566-2942
- 2 4618 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 267-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I would highly recommend Dr. Ko. Dr. Ko knows his stuff, Very intelligent, listens to patients and family questions thoroughly. Talked at length with me, the son; while surrounded by his 4th year med students about blood thinning options for my mom in our room at Riverside. His assistant Jessica was great for setting up Bi pap equipment from the beginning to Insurance to making sure; The Bi pap Machine was gong to be delivered to our home. From our family, thank you Dr. Ko and Jessica.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
