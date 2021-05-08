Overview

Dr. Richard Koby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Koby works at Florida Woman Care LLC in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.