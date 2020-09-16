See All Podiatric Surgeons in Sunnyvale, CA
Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.9 (51)
Map Pin Small Sunnyvale, CA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM

Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Koenigsberg works at Remington Podiatry Group in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Koenigsberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Remington Podiatry Group
    697 E Remington Dr Ste A, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 245-3230
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koenigsberg?

    Sep 16, 2020
    He is clear, concise, exams are well done, he is polite and listens to the patient and addresses the patient's concerns. 5***** by me. Excellent Practitioner!
    Maude L. — Sep 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koenigsberg to family and friends

    Dr. Koenigsberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Koenigsberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM.

    About Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073576161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • California Podiatry Hospital - Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenigsberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koenigsberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koenigsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koenigsberg works at Remington Podiatry Group in Sunnyvale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Koenigsberg’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenigsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenigsberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenigsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenigsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.