Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM
Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Koenigsberg's Office Locations
Remington Podiatry Group697 E Remington Dr Ste A, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 245-3230Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is clear, concise, exams are well done, he is polite and listens to the patient and addresses the patient's concerns. 5***** by me. Excellent Practitioner!
About Dr. Richard Koenigsberg, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, French, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1073576161
Education & Certifications
- California Podiatry Hospital - Foot and Ankle Surgery
- California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California
- University of Miami
Dr. Koenigsberg speaks French, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese.
