See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Koffler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Koffler, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Koffler, MD

Dr. Richard Koffler, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv Universtiy.

Dr. Koffler works at Axon Health Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Bay Harbor Islands, FL, Hicksville, NY and Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Koffler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Axon Health Associates
    61 Broadway Rm 900, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 694-3348
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Axon Health Associates
    100 William St Rm 1215, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 224-8201
  3. 3
    Holisitic Medical Wellness - Medical Marijuana Clinic
    1005 Kane Concourse Ste 211, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 694-3352
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  4. 4
    Integrative Medical Wellness, PC - Medical Marijuana Clinic
    44 Bethpage Rd Unit 3, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 694-3349
  5. 5
    Integrative Medical Health & Wellness, PC - Medical Marijuana Clinic
    500 Summer St Ste 406, Stamford, CT 06901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 694-3351
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koffler?

    Jun 16, 2021
    Ready to help and educate
    Anonymous — Jun 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Koffler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koffler to family and friends

    Dr. Koffler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Koffler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Koffler, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Koffler, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467557264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU - Rusk
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv Universtiy
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Koffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koffler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Koffler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koffler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koffler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koffler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Koffler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.