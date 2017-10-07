See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Richard Kofkoff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Map Pin Small Chesterfield, MO
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kofkoff, MD

Dr. Richard Kofkoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Kofkoff works at Richard L Kofkoff MD PC in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kofkoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard L. Kofkoff, MD, PC
    16216 Baxter Rd Ste 250, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 532-3525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 07, 2017
Ive recently got a breast augmention from Dr. Kofkoff in March of 2017. I had the best experience. Dr. Kofkoff made me feel very comfortable, I am in love with my results. His staff and himself were so helpful with questions I had, and did a very good job of checking up with me to make sure I was alright after the procedure. I'd recommend him to any one who is looking for a great doctor with a great staff who cares, and wants great results! Thank you!
Courtney in St Louis, MO — Oct 07, 2017
About Dr. Richard Kofkoff, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942339429
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of California San Francisco
Fellowship
Residency
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Kofkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kofkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kofkoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kofkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kofkoff works at Richard L Kofkoff MD PC in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kofkoff’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kofkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kofkoff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kofkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kofkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

