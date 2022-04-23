See All Interventional Cardiologists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD

Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

Dr. Kolecki works at St. Luke's Cardiology Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA, Walnutport, PA and Coaldale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kolecki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - 8th Avenue
    1469 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7800
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Anderson
    1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 301, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 503-0600
  3. 3
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Walnutport
    330 N Best Ave, Walnutport, PA 18088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7800
  4. 4
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Coaldale
    360 W Ruddle St, Coaldale, PA 18218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 645-1810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2022
    The best cardiologist ever! Smart and kind
    — Apr 23, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Lankenau Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Lankenau Hosp, Internal Medicine
    • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kolecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolecki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolecki has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolecki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolecki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

