Dr. Richard Konstance, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.



Dr. Konstance works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Heart of Virginia in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Blacksburg, VA, Salem, VA and Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.