Dr. Richard Kovacs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Kovacs, MD
Dr. Richard Kovacs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kovacs works at
Dr. Kovacs' Office Locations
IU Health Physicians Cardiology1801 Senate Blvd Ste MPC1, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-3960
IU Health Physicians Cardiology1001 W 10th St Fl 4, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-6540
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Kovacs, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447215777
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacs works at
Dr. Kovacs has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.