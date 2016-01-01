Overview of Dr. Richard Kovacs, MD

Dr. Richard Kovacs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kovacs works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.