Dr. Richard Kozarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kozarek, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kozarek, MD
Dr. Richard Kozarek, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Kozarek works at
Dr. Kozarek's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozarek?
Dr. Kozarek is a miracle worker. When I checked out of the hospital they told my husband that they gave me <10% chance of survival and my unborn child 0%. My daughter will be 20 this year. I am forever grateful to Dr. Kozarek and his colleagues for everything they did for my family.
About Dr. Richard Kozarek, MD
- Gastrointestinal Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124042379
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz-Va Hosp
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Dalhousie University
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozarek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kozarek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kozarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozarek works at
Dr. Kozarek has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozarek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozarek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.