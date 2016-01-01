Dr. Kravis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kravis, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kravis, MD
Dr. Richard Kravis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kravis' Office Locations
- 1 606 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-6004
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kravis?
About Dr. Richard Kravis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215937016
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kravis accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kravis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kravis speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kravis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kravis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kravis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.