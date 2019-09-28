Dr. Kravitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kravitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kravitz, MD
Dr. Richard Kravitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kravitz's Office Locations
- 1 441 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 777-4080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard Kravitz is by far one of the most compassionate doctors of psychiatry, and foremost experts in the field of psychiatry and ECT. I should know- he treated me with great compassion, humility, integrity and sensitivity.
About Dr. Richard Kravitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
