Dr. Richard Kravitz, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small New Haven, CT
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kravitz, MD

Dr. Richard Kravitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Hartford Healthcare
Dr. Kravitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    441 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 777-4080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Richard Kravitz, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1255373189
Education & Certifications

  • YALE UNIVERSITY
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kravitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kravitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kravitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kravitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kravitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

