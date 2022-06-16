Dr. Richard Krumdieck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krumdieck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Krumdieck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Krumdieck, MD
Dr. Richard Krumdieck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Krumdieck's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mooresville170 Medical Park Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 908-2731
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Krumdieck, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1063415669
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital|Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krumdieck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krumdieck accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krumdieck speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krumdieck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krumdieck.
