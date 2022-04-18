Overview

Dr. Richard Kuritzkes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Clarita, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kuritzkes works at Digestive Health Consultants in Santa Clarita, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.