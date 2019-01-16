Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurnot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD
Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Kurnot works at
Dr. Kurnot's Office Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Urology Associates3801 International Dr Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 774-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurnot?
I'v been going to Dr. K for many years and find his expertise and bedside manner to be excellent. He operated on my prostate 6 yrs ago using cryo surgery and the results have been excellent.
About Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922152461
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army MC
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurnot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurnot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurnot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurnot works at
Dr. Kurnot has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Prostate Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurnot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurnot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurnot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurnot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurnot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.