Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD

Urology
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Silver Spring, MD
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD

Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Kurnot works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Prostate Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurnot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chesapeake Urology Associates
    3801 International Dr Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 774-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Prostate Cyst
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Prostate Cyst

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 16, 2019
    I'v been going to Dr. K for many years and find his expertise and bedside manner to be excellent. He operated on my prostate 6 yrs ago using cryo surgery and the results have been excellent.
    Bruce L in Ocean View, DE — Jan 16, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD
    Dr. Kurnot's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Kurnot

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922152461
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army MC
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kurnot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurnot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurnot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurnot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurnot works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kurnot’s profile.

    Dr. Kurnot has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Prostate Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurnot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurnot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurnot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurnot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurnot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

