Dr. Richard Kutnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kutnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kutnick works at
Locations
-
1
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2255
-
2
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the very best doctors I have ever seen. A doctor who spends the time with a patient to educate and explain and respond to questions is a rarity these days. With a gentle touch and a compassionate bedside manner Dr. Kutnick is someone who elicits instant trust and a feeling one is in good hands. A perfect cardiologist.
About Dr. Richard Kutnick, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1770620908
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kutnick works at
