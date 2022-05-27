Overview

Dr. Richard Kutnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kutnick works at Summit Medical Group in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.